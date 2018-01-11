Top Stories
Thu, 11 January 2018 at 12:31 am

Rick Springfield Opens Up About Battle with Depression, Reveals He Considered Suicide

Rick Springfield has revealed his lifelong struggle with depression.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM, the 68-year-old rocked opened up about his battle with depression before also revealing that he’s had thoughts of suicide.

“Last year I was close to it, really close to it,” Rick said about nearly committing suicide last year.

Rick stopped by the show to promote his upcoming album The Snake King and shared that one of the songs on the album is about his battle.

“‘Suicide Manifesto’ is stuff I think about. I’ve been close to it,” Rick said. “When Robin Williams and Chester [Bennington and Chris Cornell] and those guys … I didn’t go, ‘Oh that’s terrible.’ I went, ‘I get it.’ I get being that lost and dark…You’re in so much pain that you just want it to end. I have been there and I know what it’s like and I understand. It’s just part of your makeup.”

Rick went on to say that he is now taking medication and mediating to help with keep him in a better place.

“We’ve all had the social front and it just makes me feel like such a liar when I go home and I look in the mirror and I go, ‘Really, you said that to somebody? That everything’s great and you’re feeling awesome? That’s bulls—,’” Rick continued. “I’m at the point now in my life where I want to do what’s truthful.”
Photos: Getty
Getty
  • gwen

    Thank god he got help. I hope he stays on the right path.

  • Ernestina


  • foreverdreaming

