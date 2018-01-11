Top Stories
James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Michelle Williams &amp; Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 2:47 am

Rita Ora Celebrates Two Top 5 Songs & a Sold Out Tour!

Rita Ora Celebrates Two Top 5 Songs & a Sold Out Tour!

Rita Ora is on top of the world right now!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” superstar revealed that her upcoming tour is officially sold out in a joyous Instagram video on Wednesday night (January 10).

“THANK YOU ALL! ❤️❤️ my tour is officially SOLD OUT! I’ve worked so hard to bring my new music into this world,” she wrote.

“To have 2 of my songs in the top 5 Anywhere being the longest top 10 song out of all of my 11 top 10 songs I’ve put out sitting there for 9 weeks and counting right next to #ForYou the exciting duet with the amazing Liam Payne it’s just all so exciting and I couldn’t be more grateful so this live show has to be crazy!! To everyone who has bought a ticket thank you and I will see every single one of you in MAY!! Get ready! P.S excuse the horsey voice (sore throat) ok byeeeeeeeeee!!”

Watch below!

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

