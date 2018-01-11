Robert Downey Jr. & Paul Rudd Wrap 'Avengers 4' Filming!

That’s a wrap on Avengers 4 filming!

Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd were spotted celebrating with a personalized cake while on set on Thursday (January 11) in Atlanta.

Robert was in costume as Tony Stark/Iron Man in a SHIELD jumpsuit, and Paul was suited up as Ant-Man.

Robert was all smiles as he snapped some selfies.

Avengers 4 is hitting theaters on May 3, 2019, and Infinity War will debut on May 4, 2018.

10+ pictures inside of Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd on set…