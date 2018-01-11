Top Stories
James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Michelle Williams & Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 10:16 am

Rose Leslie Gives Update on Kit Harington Wedding Planning: 'I Haven't Tackled It'

Rose Leslie poses in this new feature for Town & Country magazine’s February 2018 issue, on newsstands now.

On planning her wedding to Kit Harington: “I’m trying to fit in my wedding. I haven’t tackled it. There’s just too much to do.”

On playing Maia Rindell on The Good Fight: “She’s hardened. Maia isn’t taking any sh*t this time around.”

On Ophelia in Hamlet being her dream role: “She’s tragic, and there’s something within me that loves that tragedy. She’s so torn and vulnerable that I’ve always wanted to play her.”

For more from Rose, visit TownAndCountryMag.com.
Credit: Drew Jarret/Town & Country
