Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Major Shade

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 9:24 pm

Sarah Hyland, Kiernan Shipka, & Yara Shahidi Stun at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Sarah Hyland, Kiernan Shipka, & Yara Shahidi Stun at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Sarah Hyland, Kiernan Shipka, and Yara Shahidi showed off their unique styles at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards!

The 27-year-old Modern Family star, 18-year-old Feud: Bette and Joan actress, and Black‑ish star, 17, teamed up for the event held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Sarah looked glam in a sleeveless black and white gown with a beaded top and layered tulle skirt, completing her look with red lipstick.

Kiernan rocked a green and pink tulle embroidered top with white and blue jacquard skinny trousers, and Yara stunned in a purple printed gown with a ruffled collar and gold details. The trio all styled their hair into updos.

They were joined by Kiernan’s Feud co-star Jackie Hoffman, as well as Yara’s Black-ish co-star Marcus Scribner.

Modern Family and Black-ish are both nominated for Best Comedy Series, and Feud is up for Best Limited Series.

FYI: Sarah is wearing Naeem Khan with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Kiernan is wearing Delpozo with Miu Miu shoes. Yara is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress, Jimmy Choo sandals, and Jemma Wynne earrings.

30+ pictures inside of Sarah Hyland, Kiernan Shipka, Yara Shahidi, and more at the event…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Critics Choice Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Jackie Hoffman, Kiernan Shipka, Marcus Scribner, Sarah Hyland, Yara Shahidi

