Top Stories
James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Michelle Williams &amp; Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Michelle Williams & Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 8:35 am

Taylor Swift Teases 'End Game' Music Video - Watch the Preview!

Taylor Swift Teases 'End Game' Music Video - Watch the Preview!

Taylor Swift has just shared a teaser for her “End Game” music video, featuring Ed Sheeran and Future!

The 28-year-old entertainer posted the clip to Instagram, and it also debuted on Good Morning America.

The GMA crew told the viewers that the video was shot in Tokyo, Japan, Miami, Florida, and London, England.

The video is set to debut at midnight ET, later today! We’ll have the full video here when it debuts. Stay tuned for the full video!

In the meantime, watch the teaser video below.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Taylor Swift, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Oprah documents devastating California mudslide damage - TMZ
  • The stars of Modern Family are celebrating their 200th episode - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams thinks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up - TooFab
  • Gillian Anderson is ready to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Zendaya's stylist has the best gossip about working with Zendaya! - Just Jared Jr
  • Cool Boots

    That looks really cool!