Taylor Swift Teases 'End Game' Music Video - Watch the Preview!

Taylor Swift has just shared a teaser for her “End Game” music video, featuring Ed Sheeran and Future!

The 28-year-old entertainer posted the clip to Instagram, and it also debuted on Good Morning America.

The GMA crew told the viewers that the video was shot in Tokyo, Japan, Miami, Florida, and London, England.

The video is set to debut at midnight ET, later today! We’ll have the full video here when it debuts. Stay tuned for the full video!

In the meantime, watch the teaser video below.