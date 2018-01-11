The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince Wins Best Young Actor/Actress at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!

Brooklynn Prince tearfully accepts her award for Best Young Actor/Actress on stage at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The seven-year-old actress starred in the movie The Florida Project and was only six when she made the film.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brooklynn Prince

Also nominated were Gifted‘s Mckenna Grace, Logan‘s Dafne Keen (not pictured), Wonderstuck‘s Millicent Simmonds, and Wonder‘s Jacob Tremblay.

FYI: Mckenna is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress.

15+ pictures inside of Brooklynn Prince and others on the carpet…