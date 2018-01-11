The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince Wins Best Young Actor/Actress at Critics' Choice Awards 2018!
Brooklynn Prince tearfully accepts her award for Best Young Actor/Actress on stage at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.
The seven-year-old actress starred in the movie The Florida Project and was only six when she made the film.
Also nominated were Gifted‘s Mckenna Grace, Logan‘s Dafne Keen (not pictured), Wonderstuck‘s Millicent Simmonds, and Wonder‘s Jacob Tremblay.
FYI: Mckenna is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress.
