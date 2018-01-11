The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Cush Jumbo cradles her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress announced her pregnancy by debuting the bump at the show, where she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in The Good Fight.

“Here @CriticsChoice awards and so excited to tell you that Lucca Quinn and I are both expecting a GOOD BABY in April!” Cush wrote on Twitter.

The second season of The Good Fight airs later this year.