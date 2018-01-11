Timothee Chalamet Gushes About Meeting Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston - Watch!

Timothee Chalamet is still getting used to the superstar life!

The 22-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed his experience at the 2018 Golden Globes.

“We got to talk to Angelina Jolie, and talk to Jennifer Aniston right after, and it was like…oh my God, which side are we on?” he gushed.

Jimmy also aired hilarious footage of Timothee falling out of his seat during a Q&A.

