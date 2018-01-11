Top Stories
James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Michelle Williams &amp; Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Michelle Williams & Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 1:08 am

Timothee Chalamet Gushes About Meeting Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston - Watch!

Timothee Chalamet Gushes About Meeting Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston - Watch!

Timothee Chalamet is still getting used to the superstar life!

The 22-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed his experience at the 2018 Golden Globes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Timothee Chalamet

“We got to talk to Angelina Jolie, and talk to Jennifer Aniston right after, and it was like…oh my God, which side are we on?” he gushed.

Jimmy also aired hilarious footage of Timothee falling out of his seat during a Q&A.

Watch him talk to Jimmy below!
Just Jared on Facebook
timothee chalamet jimmy fallon

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Oprah documents devastating California mudslide damage - TMZ
  • The stars of Modern Family are celebrating their 200th episode - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams thinks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up - TooFab
  • Gillian Anderson is ready to move on - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Zendaya's stylist has the best gossip about working with Zendaya! - Just Jared Jr
  • Just Saying

    The whole Angelina vs Jennifer thing is getting tiring, neither give a shit about Brad Pitt anymore, let them forget about it.

  • Ernestina


    Goo-g-le is payi-n-g $97 per hour,with wee-k-ly payouts.Y-o-u can also av-a-il this.
    On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover R-a-nge Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..w-i-th-out any doubt it’s the most-comfort-a-ble job I have ever done .. It sou-n-ds unbelievable but you wont forgive yo-u-rself if you don’t check it
    !ec129d:
    >>>
    >>>>> http://GoogleWageMagazineJobsFromHomeJobs/computer/jobs… ♥♥c♥♥g♥♥g♥♥o♥♥w♥♥h♥♥p♥♥c♥♥n♥♥k♥♥y♥♥v♥♥i♥♥w♥♥k♥♥x♥♥b♥♥x♥♥b♥♥c♥♥i♥♥d♥♥s♥♥s:::::!ec129!jwehfe

  • Joy B Angie

    Jolie is a husband stealer forever.
    It’s bad for her Karma.
    Very bad.