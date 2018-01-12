Ansel Elgort Debuts Music Video for New Song 'Supernova' - Watch Here!

Ansel Elgort is back at it again with some brand new music!

The 23-year-old Golden Globe-nominated Baby Driver star has just dropped “Supernova” along with an accompanying music video directed by award-winning video director Colin Tilley, who has worked with artists including Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake and Rihanna.

“With ‘Supernova‘ I made something that I knew I’d want to hear. Finally for the first time with my music it really feels like it’s really coming from me,” Ansel said in a statement. “I was able to let my subconscious take over and never second-guess any artistic impulse while writing. I wrote this song behind the mic in the booth in the same session Scott Storch and Angel Lopez laid down the production. We were able to vibe off each other while Scott, Angel and I continued to tweak the production during the singing and writing process. Mostly this song was done in one session.”

“I’m especially excited about my music project at this moment. Can’t wait to share more of the new stuff,” Ansel continued. “Colin did an amazing job making a video that feels very current.”

Ansel Elgort – ‘Supernova’ (Official Video)

