Carrie Underwood Feat. Ludacris: 'The Champion' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Carrie Underwood returns with a new song called “The Champion,” which you can listen to right here!

The song, which features Ludacris, is to be featured during NBC’s 2018 Olympic Winter Games coverage, and was released on Friday (January 12).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

Carrie will also open NBC’s Super Bowl LLI on February 4 with a music video filmed last year for “The Champion.”

“When we were writing ‘The Champion,’ our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives. We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome. There’s a champion in every single one of us!” says Carrie.

Listen to “The Champion” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Read the lyrics inside!