Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 6:02 pm

Johnny Depp‘s casting in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been criticized following allegations against the actor and now Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is reacting to the controversy.

The casting has since been defended by Warner Bros., writer J.K. Rowling, and director David Yates.

“It’s a very hard thing for me,” Daniel told EW about the controversy.

“I can see why people are frustrated with the response that they were given from that … I’m not saying anything that anybody hasn’t already said — and this is a weird analogy to draw — [but] in the NFL, there are lots of players arrested for smoking weed and there is other people’s behavior that goes way beyond that and it’s tolerated because they’re very famous players,” Daniel said. “I suppose the thing I was struck by was, we did have a guy who was reprimanded for weed on the [original Potter] film, essentially, so obviously what Johnny has been accused of is much greater than that.”

Jamie Waylett, who played the role of Vincent Crabbe in the first six Harry Potter movies, was let go from Deathly Hallows after he was arrested for growing marijuana plants.

  • Anthony S.

    I can agree with that and Johnny probably could, too, but does Johnny grow and deal weed or just toke it? If all he does is puff it then that’s all she wrote. If he’s growing, perhaps illegally, like Jamie, then that can be some serious muck he’s gotten himself involved in. So, yes, DR is right and Johnny would probably agree with him. Jamie, however, was growing, cultivating and dealing, am I correct. That’s the difference between looking at girlie pictures and recruiting underage girls off the street for illegal blue prostitution. Huge difference. Good answer, yes. I think DR and Johnny would both agree.

  • 777

    I think you completely misunderstood what Daniel is saying here, or why there was backlash about JD’s casting in the movie.
    You realize DR wasn’t talking about Johnny growing weed, but being accused of domestic violence?

  • agus

    But he was only accused – Amber never really wanted to prove her accusations in the court (the LAPD denied her story), she only wanted to destroy his career and it’s sad that there doesn’t exist one journalist who will write proper article about this case. There are much more online than in tabloids – his list of evudences and witnesses gives quite a lot of information to analyze.

  • 777

    LAPD did not deny her story. He was accused, and never found guilty, but also wasn’t found innocent.
    He doesn’t have witnesses, he has character witnesses, totally different.

  • cafeast

    The vharacter could have been easily recast. With someone better and cheaper, mind you. Some Skarsgard brother, they are actually Swedish and ppl like them!
    But they did not do that. WB and Rowling are complicit as far as I’m concerned, he is an abuser, and they can all go f- themselves in the ass.

  • cafeast

    If she had been some black woman, you would’ve sided with her.

  • ShellBell

    The problem I have with fans saying Johnny shouldn’t be cast anymore because of what he did is the hypocrisy of some of of them. Did he actually assault her…who knows but if he did yes, he should get in shit for it although I think it’s something we are never going to find out unless something more comes out either to incriminate or completely exhonerate him.

    Amber on the other hand WAS charged with domestic assault and it’s only because her girlfriend didn’t want to proceed that she was finally let off and even though she is trying to get it struck off the records, there are still reports out there of what she did at the time and unlike Johnny it was in a public place where there were witnesses.

    People are screaming that Johnny should be thrown to the wolves and never have a career again for something he might or might not have down while it’s been proven 100% Amber DID do the same thing but she should still be allowed to act?

  • Anthony S.

    I remember that. I thought that that had all been worked out by now. That Amber preyed on actors and other men and has been doing so for a very long time. So it would be Amber seeking some kind of extortion from Johnny. Johnny sure wasn’t her first and he sure won’t be her last.

  • Anthony S.

    Why’s that, cafeast?

  • ShellBell

    Funny you should say that because some sites are reporting she is back with Elon simply to get money for some business her girlfriend wants to start. They are calling it the long con.

  • akemi

    Johnny Depp- accused but not arrested

    Amber Heard- arrested 2009 SeaTac Airport for DV violence assault on her then partner, Tasya.

  • cafeast

    B/c it is what west wing libs love doing. If she had been black, everyone would support her to make this shit about racism and evil white men. But b/c she is a white woman, ppl refuse to believe her. Or flatly dismiss whatever she claimed as if we all did not see those reprehensible videos.

  • Anthony S.

    What makes you think agus is a leftist? He is reflecting known police reports and judicial conclusions that are publicly available for mass scrutiny. I see no blaming of someone for the sake of blaming someone.

  • Anthony S.

    That’s very credible and somewhat scary. A serial predator, serial extortionist or an organized long term criminal operation. I remember Amber and Elon. That didn’t last too long that first time.

  • M9365

    Harry Potter calls out NFL players for their arrest records. I like it. If anyone does look up what those players get arrested for, it’s crazy.

  • Maria M.

    How do you know he’s an abuser? The police that was called to their house didn’t see any bruises on her face and they left. Later she refused to be deposed under oath and settled quickly after that. Accusation shouldn’t be taken as a fact. She had every opportunity to take him to court and prove that he abused but she was done after she smeared his name in public. Half of people will always buy it and that’s why smear campaigns are so effective in politics. There is a story in politics, commonly attributed to Lyndon B. Johnson, about how LBJ wanted to circulate a rumor attacking his opponent in a Texas election. Johnson, wanted to spread the story that his opponent liked to have sex with barnyard animals. One of LBJ’s aides said, “We can’t prove he’s a pig f—-r.” “I know that,” replied Johnson. “I just want to hear him deny it.” You can say whatever you want to the people magazine or Facebook but to prove it to the judge is a very different thing. To be just accused is to immediately lose reputation in the eyes of 50% of people who hear about it. Nobody has to prove anything.

  • cafeast

    I watched the vids.
    btw too long a post to say one single thing. You sound fidgety. Sounds suspicious and weak.

  • Anthony S.

    Makes sense. Interesting example.

  • cafeast

    You know what I am saying and you know it’s the truth. Fuck off.

  • Anthony S.

    Yeesh!! 8( No, it’s not the truth and what you are writing is nonsense in the halls of logic and justice. Have a good night.

  • wearing

    Except she has photo proof as well as corroborators and only johnny depp stans are in denial about it.

  • wearing

    bruises don’t show up the next hour. That’s why women are often charged with domestic abuse during a violent altercation–nails and scratches show up before any bruising does. And LBJ has nothing to do with them, you’re deflecting.

  • ShellBell

    That isn’t my point though. As I said, maybe he did do it but at the minute there is not enough to charge him. Yes she has people in her corner but according to the police after they talked everyone there was nothing there to charge.

    Maybe in time something will be brought out but at the moment there isn’t anything yet people say he shouldn’t be allowed to have another role because of what he did.

    Amber on the other hand as I said was charged for striking her partner…the same thing that she claimed Johnny did yet those who are baying for Johnny’s blood seem fine about her continuing her career.

  • Anthony S.

    No. Amber Heard has a long proven history of manipulation and abuse. Yes, she does. It is on her record. ShellBell is correct.

  • Anthony S.

    No. It is true that Amber Heard has a long proven history of manipulation and abuse. Yes, she does. It is on her record. Maria M. is correct.

  • Maria M.

    I watched the vids too. There is no physical abuse in them. She didn’t accuse him for being a dickhead and a lousy husband but a wife beater. There is a difference between being a jerk and a beater.

  • Maria M.

    And why did she refuse to be deposed under oath?

  • Maria M.

    I know a lot of “Gone Girls”. I know what women are capable of after a bad breakup. I have witnessed it in my own family and female cruelty can put any man to shame.

  • 777

    Amber shouldn’t be cast for any role, first and foremost because she’s a horrible actress. If you cast her in your movie, you screwed yourself.