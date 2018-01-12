Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Johnny Depp‘s casting in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been criticized following allegations against the actor and now Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is reacting to the controversy.

The casting has since been defended by Warner Bros., writer J.K. Rowling, and director David Yates.

“It’s a very hard thing for me,” Daniel told EW about the controversy.

“I can see why people are frustrated with the response that they were given from that … I’m not saying anything that anybody hasn’t already said — and this is a weird analogy to draw — [but] in the NFL, there are lots of players arrested for smoking weed and there is other people’s behavior that goes way beyond that and it’s tolerated because they’re very famous players,” Daniel said. “I suppose the thing I was struck by was, we did have a guy who was reprimanded for weed on the [original Potter] film, essentially, so obviously what Johnny has been accused of is much greater than that.”

Jamie Waylett, who played the role of Vincent Crabbe in the first six Harry Potter movies, was let go from Deathly Hallows after he was arrested for growing marijuana plants.