Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi Bring 'Miracle Workers' to Winter TCA Press Tour 2018

Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi teamed up to discuss their upcoming series Miracle Workers at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour!

The 28-year-old Harry Potter alum and the 60-year-old Boardwalk Empire actor took the stage during the TBS portion of the event at The Langham Huntington on Thursday (January 11) in Pasadena, Calif.

They were joined by their co-stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and executive producer Simon Rich.

Here’s the synopsis: “A comedy set in the offices of Heaven Inc. When God plans to destroy the Earth, two low-level angels must convince their boss to save humanity. They bet him they can pull off their most impossible miracle yet: help two humans fall in love.”

Don’t miss Miracle Workers when it premieres later this year!

