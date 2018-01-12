Disney's 'Aladdin' Opens in L.A. with Broadway's Original Star!

Disney’s Aladdin has made its way to Los Angeles and the show’s original Broadway star Adam Jacobs is leading the cast on the west coast!

The musical opened on Thursday (January 11) and Adam will be joined by his original Jasmine co-star, Courtney Reed, starting on January 13.

Isabelle McCalla, who has been playing Jasmine on the national tour and appeared in the show on opening night in L.A., will be traveling to Broadway for a limited engagement from January 17 – February 18. She will then return to the tour after Courtney departs.

The show is a perfect opportunity for millenials to relive their childhoods during a fun night at the theatre. Just wait until you see what the Genie (Michael James Scott) has in store throughout the musical!

Aladdin is playing at the Pantages Theatre through March 31.