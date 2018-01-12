Dua Lipa Debuts Empowering 'IDGAF' Music Video - Watch Here!

Dua Lipa suits up in the empowering music video for her latest single “IDGAF,” and you can watch it right here!

The track, co-written by MNEK, serves as the official follow-up to her worldwide smash “New Rules,” which is currently #11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Dua recently revealed that the video shows “your stronger and weaker side fighting with each other only to find that self love is what will help you overcome anything negative that comes your way.”

“The #IDGAFMusicVideo was the toughest and most challenging video to film. I took us 22hours to shoot starting at 6am and finishing at 4am the day after but the most rewarding. I am so proud and lucky. Thank you for your love,” Dua tweeted. “I wanted to thank all the lovely girls in the video for working so hard, Henry Scholfield who again helped me turn an idea into reality, @Stromae and Luc Junior Tam on the artistic direction, @lorenzoposocco, Francesca + Anna for being the glamfam a girl could only dream of ❤️ And thank you Marion Motin. You are a true artist thank you for your patience with me and making the video so fun with such brilliant and fun choreo.”

Dua Lipa‘s self-titled debut album is available on Spotify and iTunes now!



Dua Lipa – IDGAF (Official Music Video)