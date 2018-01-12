Top Stories
James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

Look Inside the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

Look Inside the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

Taylor Swift Drops Epic 'End Game' Music Video - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Drops Epic 'End Game' Music Video - Watch Now!

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 6:30 am

Dwayne Johnson & Russell Brand Hang Out on 'Ballers' Set

Dwayne Johnson & Russell Brand Hang Out on 'Ballers' Set

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looked sharp while filming new scenes for his HBO series Ballers!

The 45-year-old actor rocked a grey suit vest and purple shirt while on set on Wednesday (January 10) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dwayne Johnson

He was joined by Russell Brand, who sported a more grungy look complete with black leather jacket, ripped jeans, paint-splattered boots, and a collection of necklaces.

It was unclear whether Russell was filming for a guest role or just paying a visit.

Don’t miss season four of Ballers when it premieres later this year!
Just Jared on Facebook
dwayne johnson and russell brand film ballers in la 01
dwayne johnson and russell brand film ballers in la 02
dwayne johnson and russell brand film ballers in la 03
dwayne johnson and russell brand film ballers in la 04
dwayne johnson and russell brand film ballers in la 05
dwayne johnson and russell brand film ballers in la 06
dwayne johnson and russell brand film ballers in la 07

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, Russell Brand

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty