Dwayne Johnson & Russell Brand Hang Out on 'Ballers' Set

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looked sharp while filming new scenes for his HBO series Ballers!

The 45-year-old actor rocked a grey suit vest and purple shirt while on set on Wednesday (January 10) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dwayne Johnson

He was joined by Russell Brand, who sported a more grungy look complete with black leather jacket, ripped jeans, paint-splattered boots, and a collection of necklaces.

It was unclear whether Russell was filming for a guest role or just paying a visit.

Don’t miss season four of Ballers when it premieres later this year!