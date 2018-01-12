Top Stories
Fri, 12 January 2018 at 2:46 pm

Elton John Shares His Thoughts on Camila Cabello

Elton John Shares His Thoughts on Camila Cabello

Elton John has a lot to say about Camila Cabello.

The 70-year-old “Rocket Man” singer recently opened up about the 20-year-old “Havana” crooner on Apple Music’s Beats 1 with Matt Wilkinson.

“I just think she’s going to have an amazing year, cause she’s … just so much fun,” Elton said. “She’s got a great voice, and she has a great attitude.”

He added that he “just loves” Camila and that if they ever meet, he’ll tell her, “You make me happy…your records make me smile.”

“There’s a vibrancy in her,” he shared. “It makes me feel good, makes me want to get up and dance.”

Check out Camila‘s reaction to all of this below, and listen to her her debut solo album, Camila, if you haven’t yet.

