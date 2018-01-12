Emma Stone Goes Glam in Green for Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards
Emma Stone steps out in style as she arrives at the 2018 Marie Claire’s Image Makers Awards on Thursday night (January 11) in Los Angeles.
The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress went glam in an emerald green dress and a bold orange smokey eye for the event.
It was recently announced that Emma will be a presenter at the upcoming 2018 SAG Awards.
FYI: Emma is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.
