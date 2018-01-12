Top Stories
James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

Look Inside the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

Taylor Swift Drops Epic 'End Game' Music Video - Watch Now!

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 1:59 am

Emma Stone Goes Glam in Green for Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards

Emma Stone steps out in style as she arrives at the 2018 Marie Claire’s Image Makers Awards on Thursday night (January 11) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress went glam in an emerald green dress and a bold orange smokey eye for the event.

It was recently announced that Emma will be a presenter at the upcoming 2018 SAG Awards.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

