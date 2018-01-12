Top Stories
Fri, 12 January 2018 at 1:36 am

Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, & Lupita Nyong'o Join All-Female Presenters at SAG Awards 2018

Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, & Lupita Nyong'o Join All-Female Presenters at SAG Awards 2018

The first wave of all-female presenters for the 2018 SAG Awards has been revealed!

Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong’o, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Kelly Marie Tran will all take the stage at the ceremony on January 21, SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell announced on Thursday (January 11).

Traditionally, a man and a woman have been paired to present the winner for each category, but the guild is hosting an all-female group of presenters this year.

Its goal is to highlight female visibility following the sexual harassment allegations that have come to light in Hollywood.

The 2018 SAG Awards will be broadcast on TNT and TBS. Kristen Bell will serve as the show’s first-ever host, and Morgan Freeman will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

