G-Eazy Opens Up About Pulling Out of His H&M Collaboration Amid Controversy

G-Eazy is opening up about stepping away from H&M amid their advertising scandal.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of G-Eazy

The 28-year-old The Beautiful and Damned appeared on The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM on Friday (January 12).

“I’m very, very guarded with what I put my name on,” he explained, revealing that he walked away from “a lot” of money.

“Money can’t buy everything, period. What am I supposed to do? Have that money and be a terrible human being promoting a company that’s doing something like that?”

Watch G-Eazy discuss the scrapped collaboration, being a Gemini, his girlfriend Halsey and more below.