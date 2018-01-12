Top Stories
James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

Look Inside the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

Look Inside the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

Taylor Swift Drops Epic 'End Game' Music Video - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Drops Epic 'End Game' Music Video - Watch Now!

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 9:22 am

G-Eazy Opens Up About Pulling Out of His H&M Collaboration Amid Controversy

G-Eazy Opens Up About Pulling Out of His H&M Collaboration Amid Controversy

G-Eazy is opening up about stepping away from H&M amid their advertising scandal.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of G-Eazy

The 28-year-old The Beautiful and Damned appeared on The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM on Friday (January 12).

“I’m very, very guarded with what I put my name on,” he explained, revealing that he walked away from “a lot” of money.

“Money can’t buy everything, period. What am I supposed to do? Have that money and be a terrible human being promoting a company that’s doing something like that?”

Watch G-Eazy discuss the scrapped collaboration, being a Gemini, his girlfriend Halsey and more below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: G-Eazy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty