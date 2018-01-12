Gabrielle Union Fights Back in Thrilling 'Breaking In' Trailer - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Fri, 12 January 2018 at 10:49 am

Don’t mess with Gabrielle Union!

The 45-year-old actress stars in the upcoming thriller Breaking In – and you can watch the first trailer right here!

The movie, directed by James McTeigue, stars Gabrielle as a woman who is visiting her recently deceased father’s secluded estate when burglars suddenly arrive, locking her out and taking her children hostage in demand of the fortunes inside. And she’s not backing down easily!

Breaking In arrives in theaters on May 13. Watch the first trailer below!
Photos: Universal Pictures
