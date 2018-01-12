Top Stories
James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

Look Inside the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

Look Inside the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

Taylor Swift Drops Epic 'End Game' Music Video - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Drops Epic 'End Game' Music Video - Watch Now!

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 9:49 am

Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins Battle It Out with Game of Charades on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins Battle It Out with Game of Charades on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Gal Gadot and her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins played a fierce game of Charades on last night’s (January 11) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

Instead of teaming up, late night host Jimmy partnered with Gadot to battle it out against Patty and The RootsTarik Trotter. The teams try and guess “Hips Don’t Lie,” Twilight, The Mighty Ducks and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

This isn’t the first time Gal has teamed up with Jimmy to play a round of Charades. Gal and Jimmy went up against Miley Cyrus during her second appearance on The Tonight Show back in October.


Charades with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins
Just Jared on Facebook
gal gadot patty jenkins battle it out with game of charades on tonight show 01
gal gadot patty jenkins battle it out with game of charades on tonight show 02
gal gadot patty jenkins battle it out with game of charades on tonight show 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Gal Gadot, Jimmy Fallon, Patty Jenkins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty