Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins Battle It Out with Game of Charades on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Gal Gadot and her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins played a fierce game of Charades on last night’s (January 11) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

Instead of teaming up, late night host Jimmy partnered with Gadot to battle it out against Patty and The Roots‘ Tarik Trotter. The teams try and guess “Hips Don’t Lie,” Twilight, The Mighty Ducks and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

This isn’t the first time Gal has teamed up with Jimmy to play a round of Charades. Gal and Jimmy went up against Miley Cyrus during her second appearance on The Tonight Show back in October.



Charades with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins