Hailee Steinfeld & BloodPop: 'Capital Letters' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop‘s brand new collaboration “Capital Letters” has arrived, and you can stream it right here!

The track, co-written alongside Ellie Goulding, is set to be part of the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, the third and final installment of the erotic franchise, which is due out on February 9th.

“‘Capital Letters’ off the #FiftyShadesFreed original motion picture soundtrack is FINALLY HERE!,” Hailee tweeted account. “Excited for you guys to hear this one. 💋”

You can also stream “Capital Letters” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Hailee Steinfeld, BloodPop® – Capital Letters (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop’s brand new song…