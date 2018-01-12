Top Stories
James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

Fri, 12 January 2018

James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

James Franco is reportedly not doing well following sexual assault allegations that have recently come out against the actor.

The 39-year-old The Disaster Artist, who skipped the Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday (January 11), is “in a really bad place” according to a report by People.

“So bad that he changed his phone number,” a source said.

“His close friends are trying to be there for him but it’s been hard – he’s only talking to a select group of people. For now, he’s just hiding out.”

On Wednesday (January 10), James responded to the allegations with Stephen Colbert.

“If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I don’t know what else to do. As far as the bigger issue of how we do it, I really don’t have the answers. I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off. I’m completely willing and want to.”
Photos: Getty Images
