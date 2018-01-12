James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

James Franco is reportedly not doing well following sexual assault allegations that have recently come out against the actor.

The 39-year-old The Disaster Artist, who skipped the Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday (January 11), is “in a really bad place” according to a report by People.

“So bad that he changed his phone number,” a source said.

“His close friends are trying to be there for him but it’s been hard – he’s only talking to a select group of people. For now, he’s just hiding out.”

On Wednesday (January 10), James responded to the allegations with Stephen Colbert.

“If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I don’t know what else to do. As far as the bigger issue of how we do it, I really don’t have the answers. I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off. I’m completely willing and want to.”