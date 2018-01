Jennifer Lawrence Runs Some Solo Errands in LA!

Jennifer Lawrence stepped out to get some errands done!

The 27-year-old actress was spotted out and about on Friday afternoon (January 12) in Westwood, Calif.

Jennifer looked chic in a suede blazer paired with cropped black trousers and patent oxfords. She accessorized with a pendant necklace and studded purse.

Earlier in the week, Jennifer explained the hilarious reason she didn’t attend any Golden Globes after-parties and it all had to do with Emma Stone!

