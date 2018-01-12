Jessica Chastain & Will Ferrell to Host 'Saturday Night Live' in January

Jessica Chastain and Will Ferrell are coming to Saturday Night Live!

NBC’s hit sketch show announced that the 40-year-old Molly’s Game star will taking on hosting duties for the first time on Saturday, January 20 with musical guest Troye Sivan.

The following week – January 27 – the 50-year-old Daddy’s Home actor will return to SNL for his fourth time as host with musical guest Chris Stapleton.

SNL returns from Christmas break this Saturday, January 13 with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Sam Rockwell as host with musical guest Halsey!