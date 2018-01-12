Top Stories
James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

Look Inside the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

Look Inside the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

Taylor Swift Drops Epic 'End Game' Music Video - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Drops Epic 'End Game' Music Video - Watch Now!

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 2:46 am

Jessica Chastain & Will Ferrell to Host 'Saturday Night Live' in January

Jessica Chastain & Will Ferrell to Host 'Saturday Night Live' in January

Jessica Chastain and Will Ferrell are coming to Saturday Night Live!

NBC’s hit sketch show announced that the 40-year-old Molly’s Game star will taking on hosting duties for the first time on Saturday, January 20 with musical guest Troye Sivan.

The following week – January 27 – the 50-year-old Daddy’s Home actor will return to SNL for his fourth time as host with musical guest Chris Stapleton.

SNL returns from Christmas break this Saturday, January 13 with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Sam Rockwell as host with musical guest Halsey!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jessica Chastain, Saturday Night Live, Will Ferrell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty