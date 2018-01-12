Top Stories
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 5:13 pm

Joe Jonas & Wilmer Valderrama Buddy Up for WeHo Dinner

Joe Jonas & Wilmer Valderrama Buddy Up for WeHo Dinner

Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama stepped out to enjoy a meal together!

The 28-year-old DNCE singer and the 37-year-old That ’70s Show star were spotted having dinner at Craig’s on Thursday (January 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Joe wore a black and white printed shirt with a black jacket, and Wilmer kept it casual in a white graphic t-shirt and a green and black varsity bomber jacket.

The guys have something in common – they are both ex-boyfriends of Demi Lovato!

Demi dated Joe for a few months back in 2010, and she soon after started dating Wilmer, whom she was in a relationship with for six years. (They’re all still super close – see the proof here and here.)

Joe and Wilmer have spent a ton of time together, including boating in Miami last summer.

FYI: Joe is wearing an AllSaints shirt.

10+ pictures inside of Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama at dinner…

