Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 5:59 pm

Kaia Gerber & Pharrell Williams Are 'Chanel' Chic in Hong Kong

Kaia Gerber and Pharrell Williams stepped out in style for the Chanel “Mademoiselle Prive” Exhibition Opening!

The duo teamed up for the event on Thursday (January 11) in Hong Kong.

The 16-year-old model and daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber looked stunning in a short white dress embroidered with sequins and lace, along with a clear pair of heeled boots with a white cap-toe.

The 44-year-old “Happy” singer – joined by his wife Helen Lasichanh – sported a dark blue knitted pull over, blue cap, ripped jeans, black boots, and an assortment of accessories including a brooch in 18k white gold and diamonds.

Pharrell, who is also a Chanel Ambassador and face of the Gabrielle bag, also performed during the event.

FYI: Kaia and Pharrell are both wearing Chanel.
Photos: Chanel
