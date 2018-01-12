Katherine Langford & Dove Cameron Join Kiersey Clemons at Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards

Katherine Langford rocks a strong look for the 2018 Marie Claire Image Makers Awards on Thursday night (January 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 13 Reasons Why star joined Dove Cameron and Kiersey Clemons at the annual event.

Laura Marano, Yara Shahidi, A Wrinkle in Time‘s Storm Reid, Gigi Gorgeous and Olivia Culpo were also at the event.

FYI: Dove wore a Yigal Azrouel dress, Jennifer Behr jewelry, and Jimmy Choo heels. Katherine wore a Dolce & Gabbana look. Storm wore a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress with Schutz sandals. Yara wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress. Olivia wore a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress. Kiersey wore a Giamba dress and Butani ring.

