Top Stories
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Ryan Reynolds & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 4:56 pm

Keanu Reeves 'John Wick' Film Franchise to be Adapted Into Starz TV Series!

Keanu Reeves 'John Wick' Film Franchise to be Adapted Into Starz TV Series!

John Wick is heading to the small screen!

The crime thriller film series starring Keanu Reeves is plotting a TV adaptation called The Continental on Starz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the 2018 TCA Winter Press Tour, the network revealed on Friday (January 12) that the drama series will be based on the Keanu-fronted film franchise. He is expected to make an appearance in the series, but not star.

The show will focus on the inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, which serves as a refuge for assassins.

Sons of Anarchy‘s Chris Collins plans to pen the script and serve as showrunner. The original film’s creative team is also on board for the TV offshoot.

The third John Wick movie, which stars Keanu, is due out in theaters in 2019.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: John Wick, Keanu Reeves, The Continental

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bella Thorne is getting slammed over her insensitive tweets about the Montecito mudslides - TMZ
  • A Disney character is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan McCain slams Megyn Kelly for saying fat-shaming works - TooFab
  • Tonya Harding's mom is speaking out against her portrayal in I, Tonya - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Lucy Hale getting married? - Just Jared Jr
  • Danae

    John Wick does not make much sense without Keanu starring as John Wick, tho

  • Grunge Groupie

    The series is not about John Wick the character.