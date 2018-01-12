Keanu Reeves 'John Wick' Film Franchise to be Adapted Into Starz TV Series!

John Wick is heading to the small screen!

The crime thriller film series starring Keanu Reeves is plotting a TV adaptation called The Continental on Starz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the 2018 TCA Winter Press Tour, the network revealed on Friday (January 12) that the drama series will be based on the Keanu-fronted film franchise. He is expected to make an appearance in the series, but not star.

The show will focus on the inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, which serves as a refuge for assassins.

Sons of Anarchy‘s Chris Collins plans to pen the script and serve as showrunner. The original film’s creative team is also on board for the TV offshoot.

The third John Wick movie, which stars Keanu, is due out in theaters in 2019.