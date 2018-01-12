Top Stories
Fri, 12 January 2018 at 5:38 pm

Khloe Kardashian Conceals Her Bump While Jetting Out of LA

Khloe Kardashian Conceals Her Bump While Jetting Out of LA

Khloe Kardashian is keeping her baby bump under wraps!

The 33-year-old pregnant reality star was spotted making her way through LAX airport on Friday (January 12) in Los Angeles.

Khloe looked chic in an all-black ensemble but made to to conceal her growing bump with a coat and large tote.

Earlier in the week, a promo from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed how Khloe felt about Rob and Blac Chyna‘s public feud.

Check out all that Khloe had to say in the preview.

  • HankHill

    Easy to conceal when you’re not pregnant.