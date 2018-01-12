Top Stories
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 9:32 pm

Kim Kardashian Steps Out After Being Surprised With Flash Mob!

Kim Kardashian Steps Out After Being Surprised With Flash Mob!

Kim Kardashian got the surprise of a lifetime from her sisters this week!

The 37-year-old reality star was spotted heading out of Epione skin care on Friday (January 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The day before, Kim‘s sisters Khloe and Kourtney and their friend Khadijah Haqq surprised her in the middle of a mall!

“OMG you guys!!!! I just experienced a flash mob!!!! @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian & @ForeverKhadijah surprised me with a flash mob in the middle of the mall!” Kim wrote on her Twitter.

She added, “And yes they were dancing in the flash mob! I was dying!!!! Like literally crying laughing and confused all at the same time. It was amazing!”

We can’t wait to see it all go down on Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

Also pictured inside: Kim‘s husband Kanye West posing for photos outside of his studio on Thursday (January 11) in Los Angeles.

