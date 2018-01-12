Top Stories
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Ryan Reynolds & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 7:56 pm

Lena Dunham & Jack Antonoff's Breakup Was Reportedly 'Drawn Out'

Lena Dunham & Jack Antonoff's Breakup Was Reportedly 'Drawn Out'

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff‘s break up was reportedly a long time coming.

The 31-year-old actress stepped out following the split on Thursday afternoon (January 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

According to Us Weekly, the break up took place over the past six months.

“They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months. It was very drawn out. They took forever to actually break up,” the source said.

They added, “It just took way too long to pull off the bandaid.”

Lena and Jack dated for five years after being set up on a blind date. Jack is reportedly seeing someone else.

Just Jared on Facebook
lena dunham steps out after breakup 01
lena dunham steps out after breakup 02
lena dunham steps out after breakup 03
lena dunham steps out after breakup 04
lena dunham steps out after breakup 05
lena dunham steps out after breakup 06

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bella Thorne is getting slammed over her insensitive tweets about the Montecito mudslides - TMZ
  • A Disney character is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan McCain slams Megyn Kelly for saying fat-shaming works - TooFab
  • Tonya Harding's mom is speaking out against her portrayal in I, Tonya - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Lucy Hale getting married? - Just Jared Jr
  • Johnny Sack-Sacrimony

    a repugnant woman

  • ShellBell

    That weight she was so proud to have lost..even though for years she said she was happy being bigger…seems to slowly be crawling back.