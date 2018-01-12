Meet 'Lion King' Actor JD McCrary & Watch Him Sing! (Video)

Ellen DeGeneres is introducing her audiences to young singer and actor JD McCrary, who will be voicing the role of Young Simba in the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King!

The talented singer said that he has been singing since he was in diapers and that he idolizes Michael Jackson.

When asked about playing Simba, JD said, “I feel like me and Simba have a lot of similarities. We can both sing, we both love and look up to our dads, and we both have really scary uncles.”

JD sang the Jackson 5 song “Who’s Loving You” for the audience and you can watch below!