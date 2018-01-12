Nick Jonas & Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer Step Out for Dinner Date

Does Nick Jonas have a new lady in his life?

The 25-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor was spotted out on what was reportedly a romantic dinner date with The Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer, also 25.

The two enjoyed their meal by candlelight at Via Veneto on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif., following the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Nick has previously been romantically linked to Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler, Delta Goodrem, and Olivia Culpo.

