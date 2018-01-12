Rebecca Hall Donates Salary From Woody Allen Film

Rebecca Hall is taking a stand and making a major donation to the Time’s Up movement.

The 35-year-old actress recently completed work on a Woody Allen film but after reading Dylan Farrow‘s statements about the director, she is donating her salary from the movie.

Rebecca took to her Instagram to speak out about her decision.

“The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown – easy,” Rebecca wrote.

She added, “I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened. After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones – I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed.”

“That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup”