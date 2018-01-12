Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera & More Talk Time's Up With Oprah Winfrey

Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera and more of Hollywood’s leading women are opening up to Oprah Winfrey about the Time’s Up initiative.

The revealing discussion for Sunday Morning will be broadcasted on Sunday (January 14) at 9 AM EST on CBS.

Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and attorney Nina Shaw all joined together to talk about the efforts to bring change to how women are treated in the entertainment industry and around the world.

“There are moments that you have to evaluate whether silence is going to be your only option. And certain times that was our only option. But now is not that time,” says Reese, who opens up about being sexually assaulted by a director when she was 16 years old.

Watch a preview below.