Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Step Out for First Time Since Announcing Marriage!
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are showing off their new wedding rings!
The newlyweds were spotted trying to keep a low profile as they headed to a morning workout on Thursday (January 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.
Earlier this week, Ricky announced that he and Jwan had exchanged vows in a very intimate ceremony recently.
““It feels amazing! I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man,” Ricky said at the time.