Fri, 12 January 2018 at 2:59 am

Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Step Out for First Time Since Announcing Marriage!

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are showing off their new wedding rings!

The newlyweds were spotted trying to keep a low profile as they headed to a morning workout on Thursday (January 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Earlier this week, Ricky announced that he and Jwan had exchanged vows in a very intimate ceremony recently.

““It feels amazing! I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man,” Ricky said at the time.
Photos: Backgrid USA
