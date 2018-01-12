Rose McGowan Wishes There Were Better Ways to Cover Misconduct Allegations

Rose McGowan is opening up about her upcoming docu-series Citizen Rose.

The 44-year-old actress was spotted while out and about on Thursday afternoon (January 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Rose‘s E! docu-series will follow her as she prepares to release her memoir, Brave.

While discussing the series, which she hopes will help stop international rapists and child molesters, she opened up about how these accusations are being covered in the media.

“I wish we had better language. ‘Misconduct’ sounds tepid at best,” Rose said.

Citizen Rose is set to premiere on January 30th.