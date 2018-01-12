Ryan Lochte Is Married to Kayla Rae Reid!

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid are married!

The 33-year-old 12-time Olympic medalist and the 26-year-old model made their union official as of Tuesday (January 9). The two had a courthouse wedding in Gainesville, Florida according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Ryan‘s dad, Steven, was a witness to the ceremony.

Ryan first picked up his marriage paperwork earlier in January, telling TMZ that “marriage is imminent.” He was telling the truth!

The couple first got engaged back in October of 2016, and welcomed their first child together, Caiden, in June of 2017.

Congratulations!