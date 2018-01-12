Sam Rockwell Discusses His Golden Globes Win & Upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' Episode!

Sam Rockwell is riding the high of his 2018 Golden Globes win!

The 49-year-old Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (January 11).

During his appearance, Sam discussed his Golden Globe-winning role, and how the role was penned exclusively for him by director Martin McDonagh.

“He wrote this role. I’m so lucky, and it worked out,” Sam said.

Sam will also be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend – and he’s excited!

Watch his appearance below!