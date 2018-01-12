Top Stories
James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

Look Inside the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

Taylor Swift Drops Epic 'End Game' Music Video - Watch Now!

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 1:24 am

Skyler Samuels & Patrick Schwarzenegger Present Together at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Skyler Samuels is joined on stage by Patrick Schwarzenegger during the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 23-year-old former Scream Queens actress went pretty in a red, lace dress while the 24-year-old actor/model looked handsome in a black tux.

Joining Skyler and Patrick at the awards show was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actress Samara Weaving.

You can check out the full list of winners from the awards show here!

FYI: Skyler is wearing a Giamba dress and Schutz shoes. Patrick is wearing Tom Ford.

Getty