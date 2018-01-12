Skyler Samuels & Patrick Schwarzenegger Present Together at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

Skyler Samuels is joined on stage by Patrick Schwarzenegger during the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on Thursday (January 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 23-year-old former Scream Queens actress went pretty in a red, lace dress while the 24-year-old actor/model looked handsome in a black tux.

Joining Skyler and Patrick at the awards show was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actress Samara Weaving.

FYI: Skyler is wearing a Giamba dress and Schutz shoes. Patrick is wearing Tom Ford.

