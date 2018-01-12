Sofia Boutella & Riley Keough Promote Their New HBO Projects

Sofia Boutella chats on stage during an HBO panel discussion at the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Thursday (January 11) in Pasadena, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress attended the event to promote her upcoming HBO flick Fahrenheit 451.

Later in the day, Riley Keough hit the HBO panel to chat about her film Paterno which follows the scandal surrounding the late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno – who will be portrayed in the film by Al Pacino.

Other stars attending the TCAs were co-stars Bill Hader and Henry Winkler as they promoted their upcoming HBO comedy series Barry along with Judd Apatow who promoted his upcoming documentary The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.

