Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 3:49 pm

Steven Seagal Investigated by LAPD for Sexual Harassment Allegations

Steven Seagal Investigated by LAPD for Sexual Harassment Allegations

Steven Seagal is now under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department following sexual harassment accusations that come from multiple women, including Jenny McCarthy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Steven Seagal

The police department confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday (January 12), but said that no other information is available at this time.

Jenny previously recalled back in November of 2017 during a SiriusXM radio show that Steven allegedly tried to make her get naked during an audition, even though the script didn’t call for nudity.

“You know what he says to me? ‘Well, there is off-camera nudity,’” she said.

He denied this claim.

Portia de Rossi and Julianna Margulies have also spoken out against Steven.

He was first publicly accused of misconduct and harassment by Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero.
  • Anthony S.

    This kind of thing has been said about Steven Seagal since at least the early 1990s. He’s got large physical grabby hands with just about everyone and everything. He’s Steven Seagal and always has been. That’s who he is and that’s what he does. EVERYONE has tried to get Jenny McCarthy naked!! She’s Jenny McCarthy, after all!! Even Jim Carrey tried!! It’s true!! 8O

    “Well, there is off-camera nudity.” – One of the best lines ever!! Sheer, pure genius!! HAHA 8D