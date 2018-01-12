Steven Seagal Investigated by LAPD for Sexual Harassment Allegations

Steven Seagal is now under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department following sexual harassment accusations that come from multiple women, including Jenny McCarthy.

The police department confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday (January 12), but said that no other information is available at this time.

Jenny previously recalled back in November of 2017 during a SiriusXM radio show that Steven allegedly tried to make her get naked during an audition, even though the script didn’t call for nudity.

“You know what he says to me? ‘Well, there is off-camera nudity,’” she said.

He denied this claim.

Portia de Rossi and Julianna Margulies have also spoken out against Steven.

He was first publicly accused of misconduct and harassment by Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero.