Taraji P. Henson to Star In & Produce Emmett Till Biopic

Taraji P. Henson is gearing up for her new movie role!

The 47-year-old Proud Mary star is attached to star in and produce the upcoming period pic based on Emmett Till, the 14-yer-old black teenager from Chicago who was abducted and brutally killed by two white men while in Mississippi in 1955, THR reports.

Taraji is set to play the teen’s mom Mamie Till-Mobley who decided to make her son’s funeral open casket, even though he was brutally mutilated in the murder. An all-white jury later acquitted the killers, even though they confessed to the murder.



Taraji‘s production company TPH Productions will be producing the film.

No word yet when the film will begin production.