Ted Danson Reveals Romantic In-Flight Surprise From His Wife Mary Steenburgen!

Ted Danson received the sweetest surprise!

The 70-year-old The Good Place actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (January 12).

During his conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Ted talked about postponing his 70th birthday celebration due to the recent wildfires in his Ojai neighborhood. (He turned 70 at the end of December.)

He also shared an adorable surprise that his wife Mary Steenburgen pulled off while he was flying to New York. Plus, Ellen tests Ted’s knowledge of random facts while playing “Ted Talks.”

Watch below!



Ted Danson’s Romantic In-Flight Surprise from Wife Mary Steenburgen



Ted Danson Tries to Trick Ellen in ‘TED Talks’