'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 - First Photos Revealed!

The Handmaid’s Tale isn’t returning until April, but they’ve just released the first official photos from the second season on Friday (January 12)!

The Emmy-winning Hulu drama series will return later this year, shaped by Offred’s (Elisabeth Moss) pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.

The series also co-stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel.

Check out the first photos from the second season of Handmaid’s Tale below!