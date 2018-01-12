Top Stories
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 3:23 pm

'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 - First Photos Revealed!

The Handmaid’s Tale isn’t returning until April, but they’ve just released the first official photos from the second season on Friday (January 12)!

The Emmy-winning Hulu drama series will return later this year, shaped by Offred’s (Elisabeth Moss) pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elisabeth Moss

The series also co-stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel.

Check out the first photos from the second season of Handmaid’s Tale below!
Photos: Hulu
