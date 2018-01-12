Top Stories
James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

James Franco Is 'In A Really Bad Place' Following Sexual Assault Allegations (Report)

Look Inside the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

Look Inside the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 with These Audience Photos!

Taylor Swift Drops Epic 'End Game' Music Video - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Drops Epic 'End Game' Music Video - Watch Now!

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 2:27 am

Tracee Ellis Ross, Heidi Klum, & Issa Rae Stun at Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross, Heidi Klum, & Issa Rae Stun at Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Marie Claire’s Image Makers Awards on Thursday night (January 11) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old black-ish actress wore a chic red tracksuit and black heels for the event where she honored her longtime stylist Karla Welch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tracee Ellis Ross

Other stars stepping out for the event included Heidi Klum, Issa Rae, Michelle Monaghan, and Kristin Davis.

FYI: Tracee is wearing a Valentino outfit. Michelle is wearing an Alex Perry dress. Heidi is wearing an Alex Perry dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

15+ pictures inside of the ladies attending the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 01
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 02
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 03
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 04
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 05
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 06
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 07
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 08
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 09
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 10
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 11
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 12
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 13
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 14
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 15
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 16
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 17
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 18
tracee ellis ross heidi klum issa rae stun at marie claires image makers awards 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Heidi Klum, Issa Rae, Karla Welch, Kristin Davis, Michelle Monaghan, Tracee Ellis Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty