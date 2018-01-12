Tracee Ellis Ross, Heidi Klum, & Issa Rae Stun at Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Marie Claire’s Image Makers Awards on Thursday night (January 11) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old black-ish actress wore a chic red tracksuit and black heels for the event where she honored her longtime stylist Karla Welch.

Other stars stepping out for the event included Heidi Klum, Issa Rae, Michelle Monaghan, and Kristin Davis.

FYI: Tracee is wearing a Valentino outfit. Michelle is wearing an Alex Perry dress. Heidi is wearing an Alex Perry dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

