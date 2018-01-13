Christian Bale Puts Slimmer Figure on Display While Out in LA

Christian Bale is sporting a slimmer figure these days!

The 43-year-old actor was spotted stepping out for a breakfast meeting with a smile on his face on Thursday (January 11) in Los Angeles.

He kept it casual in a blue t-shirt, matching Adidas zip-up jacket, black and green Under Armour shorts, and black slip-on sneakers.

Christian‘s hair was shaved into a buzz cut, though he was growing out his beard and mustache.

Christian had previously gained some weight for his role as Dick Cheney in the upcoming movie Backseat.

ICYMI, Christian recently revealed that hasn’t seen The Dark Knight Rises since the Aurora shooting.