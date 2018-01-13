Top Stories
Sat, 13 January 2018 at 7:00 am

Jack Antonoff Steps Out With Female Pal Following Lena Dunham Split

Jack Antonoff Steps Out With Female Pal Following Lena Dunham Split

Jack Antonoff is spending time with friends after his breakup with Lena Dunham.

The 33-year-old producer and Bleachers front man was spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont on Thursday night (January 11) in Los Angeles.

He kept it casual in a sweatshirt and jeans and was joined by a female pal as they headed to their car.

Jack and Lena split last month after meeting on a blind date and dating for over five years.

According to Us Weekly, Jack “has moved on” and is seeing someone new although he “didn’t cheat” on Lena.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jack Antonoff

